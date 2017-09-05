Regina students returned to the classroom Tuesday morning, some with a combination of emotions.

"Kind of excited, kind of sad, kind of mixed up because I'm kind of upset that summer's over, but I'm also kind of excited to see some of my other friends," said student Samantha Phoenix.

She was also anxious to meet her teacher.

"I'm not a big fan of strict. I'm hoping that she's nice."

Parents, staff and students headed out into the brisk weather to go back to school Tuesday morning.

Kealee Playford, Samantha's mom, said she was looking forward to getting back into routine as she dropped her daughters off at school.

"My kids probably think differently," she said.

Chloe Phoenix, Playford's younger daughter, is starting Grade 1.

"I'm excited about learning more and making new friends," Chloe said.

She was almost as excited about learning as she was about the light-up sneakers she had in her backpack.

"I'm looking forward to go out at recess," she added.

Vivienne Yao (right) said she was excited to begin kindergarten and see her friends. She was also excited for puzzles and art, saying 'I like to make crafts, cards, and colour.' (CBC)

Mom Shan Shan Wu was nervous because it was her daughter Vivienne Yao's first day of kindergarten at Massey school.

"But it's still exciting," she said, adding Vivienne had been attending daycare and has become comfortable in a group setting.

Wu was worried about potential challenges posed by language.

"I'm not sure whether she can adapt to the new environment, and, you know, the language barrier, because she speaks Chinese at home," she said. "But I'm pretty confident with her."

Vivienne also speaks English and will start to learn French.

Christina Attard (centre) dropped her children, Gus and Bridget, off at school. As students head back to school, SGI is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones. In 2016, there were 24,664 convictions of exceeding the speed limit in a school zone. (CBC)

Christina Attard's daughter is about to begin Grade 3 and her son was going into playschool.

"It's nice that we got them a spot in the same school for the first time and they're really excited to have recess together," she said.

Her daughter Bridget was excited to be back in art class, hang out on the swings and to see her friends again. Meanwhile, Gus was excited to play with trucks.

"'Cause I like trucks," he said.

SGI promotes school zone safety

Regina Public Schools reminded parents and students who are walking to school to use crosswalks.

"September is an exciting and somewhat distracting time for students, parents and school staff. Their focus is on the new school year," said Greg Enion, Regina Public Schools, Director of Education, in a news release.

"If you're walking to school, please remember not to jaywalk, and when possible, cross only at intersections with crosswalks."

SGI is also reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

"As a parent, I can't imagine a worse feeling than getting a phone call telling me that my child has been hit by a car crossing the street going to school," SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said.

"As a motorist, I can't imagine a worse feeling than knowing I was responsible for hitting a child."

Speeding fines in school zones begin at $140 and increase for every km/h more than the posted speed limit. Drivers also receive three demerit points if they're caught speeding.

SGI is reminding drivers to:

Obey posted speeds and be prepared to stop.

Don't park in no parking zones.

Don't stop in or block a crosswalk.

Be careful around school buses.

SGI also shared tips for pedestrians:

Put down the cellphone

Don't jaywalk across the road

Look both ways before crossing the street

No pedestrians were injured in a school zone last year.