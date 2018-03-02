Kevin Doherty, MLA for Regina Northeast, announced Friday he will be leaving politics for an opportunity in the private sector.

Doherty served in a number of ministerial positions after being elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2016. His portfolios over the years included parks, culture and sport, finance and advanced education.

"I want to thank the residents of Regina Northeast for placing their confidence in me in the last two elections," Doherty said in a release. "It has been an honour to serve as their MLA."

Doherty put forward two provincial budgets, including last year's fiscal plan that saw harsh criticism from the Opposition.

Doherty's time in the legislature and cabinet

Nov. 2011 - Doherty was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan as an MLA to represent the constituency of Regina Northeast.

- Doherty was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan as an MLA to represent the constituency of Regina Northeast. May 2012 - Appointed as Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

- Appointed as Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport. June 2014 - Appointed as Minister of Advanced Education.

- Appointed as Minister of Advanced Education. May 2015 - Appointed as Minister of Finance.

- Appointed as Minister of Finance. April 2016 - Re-elected as MLA in the Saskatchewan general election.

- Re-elected as MLA in the Saskatchewan general election. Aug. 2017 - During a cabinet shuffle Doherty moved from his post as Minister of Finance to Advanced Education.

- During a cabinet shuffle Doherty moved from his post as Minister of Finance to Advanced Education. Oct. 2017 - Doherty resigns from cabinet but remains MLA for Regina Northeast.

Premier reaction

In a news release, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe thanked Doherty for his time in caucus and said he will miss working with him.

"Kevin showed tremendous resolve and leadership as finance minister in guiding last year's budget process, in which our government made some difficult but necessary decisions to reduce our dependence on resource revenue and keep Saskatchewan strong," said Moe in a statement.

Doherty's resignation is effective March 12. A byelection will be called within six months.