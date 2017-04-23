Keri Fox said she was uncomfortable with the lifestyle she was living years ago, before she swapped out her tool belt for a garden shed.

"I woke up one day thinking 'I gotta go to work again, doing something that I really don't believe in, I'm not passionate about,'" the former electrician told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Fox said she dreaded that feeling, which is what prompted to her to research what she calls a more sustainable way of life — but one in which she could also earn a living.

​Deciding to undertake some research, Fox made her way out west to Calgary, where she attended a two day workshop on spin farming.

"I had absolutely no idea what that even meant," Fox recalled.

Spin farming stands for "small plot intensive" farming, a system designed for urban gardening, she said.

"I don't have 10 acres, I have a third of acre," Fox said of her operation.

The beds she uses are 30 inches wide and 7.6 metres in length (25 feet), which fits the width of her rototiller. When she plants lettuce, there's no room for weeds to grow.

But it always wasn't such an efficient work space, she admits.

Fox, who worked as an electrician, said she wanted more sustainability in her lifestyle when she made the career change. (B. Paul/Supplied)

"My first year was, for lack of a better word, a lot of failures," she said.

Fox said she didn't know what she was doing and made no money but she learned valuable lessons which set her up for where she is now.

"When I first started, I was really caught up in the idealism of it," she recalled, biking to pickup a rototiller with a trailer attached to the rear of her bicycle.

It was easy going down hill but it was a different story riding uphill. The experience was a lesson, something that she looks back on.

"When I do get stuck, I look back at where I came from and I'm not going back there," she said. "I don't want that lifestyle so it makes me forge ahead and find a better way."

Now, Fox runs Green Sister Gardens where she grows pea shoots, broccoli shoots, kale and other microgreens.

"I'm happier. I engage people all of the time. I'm more talkative. I'm passionate," she said, adding it seemed like she was going through the motions in life before the switch.

"I don't exactly know where it's going but I know I'm going in the right direction."