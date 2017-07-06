On Thursday afternoon, sentencing will take place for 26-year-old Kenton Desjarlais, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault in May.

Desjarlais accosted a woman, choked her into unconsciousness and sexually assaulted her in a downtown alley, according to earlier information released by the Regina Police Service.

The assault happened in May 2015 and Desjarlais pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault on May 25, 2017, a courthouse spokesperson said.

The sentencing is slated for Thursday afternoon at the Court of Queen's Bench.

At the the time of the assault, the victim was 28 and the perpetrator was 24. It happened near the 2000 block of Cornwall Street.

The victim reported the assault to the police, providing a description of the assailant.

Desjarlais was arrested for public intoxication two days after the assault took place.

The Regina Police Service said his appearance matched the description of the sexual assault suspect, so officers continued to investigate.

The investigation ended in charges against him in connection to the assault.

Justice Brian Barrington-Foote will give the sentencing at the Court of Queen's Bench Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.