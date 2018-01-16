Saskatoon Willowgrove MLA Ken Cheveldayoff has raised the most money of the five candidates running for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party.

He was beat in the second round of fundraising by candidate Alanna Koch, who has raised $129,122 since November from 89 individuals and 31 corporate donors. Her largest donor was Annette Semple, who gave $10,000.

Cheveldayoff has raised only $99,019 since then. However, he still ended up with the highest overall total because he had raised $177,528 before the end of October, for a total of $276,547. His most generous donors in the second round were Dr. LK Nasser and Callanner Haldings, who both gave $5,000 to his campaign.

The second preliminary financial filings by the Saskatchewan Party leadership candidates were published online Tuesday morning.

Koch brought in the second-most money for her campaign, with a total of $261,145.

The five Saskatchewan Party leadership candidates released their second preliminary financial filings Tuesday. (Patrick Foucault/CBC)

In the second round, Scott Moe raised $88,899 for an overall total of $225,265. His largest recent donor was Robert A. Forbes, who gave $20,000 to the Moe campaign.

Gord Wyant raised another $108,328 for his campaign in the second round. His two highest donors, Glen Wig and Dr. KW Nasser, both gave $5,000. Wyant's total is $220,500.

Since the beginning of November, Tina Beaudry-Mellor has raised $16,543.79. The Regina-based company Brandt donated $2,000 to her campaign. Since Beaudry-Mellor threw her hat in the race, she has raised a total of $50,967.79.

Despite still being a nominated candidate in the leadership race, Rob Clarke did not file his donation report as required.

According to a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Party, because Clarke is now past the deadline, he will face a penalty to be determined by the electoral officer in accordance with the leadership election rules.

Premier Brad Wall announced his upcoming retirement in August. The Sask. Party's new leader, who will also become premier of the province, is to be chosen at the leadership convention scheduled for Jan. 27 at Prairieland Park Convention Centre in Saskatoon.