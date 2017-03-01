Saskatchewan has historically produced more NHL players per capita than any other province. But when it comes to sledge hockey, the head coach of Canada's national team says the province has work to do.

"I still think it's in its infancy there," Ken Babey told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

The former Saskatoon resident is head coach of Canada's national sledge hockey team. Babey is also the only Saskatchewan product on the team that is currently in Turin, Italy for the 2017 International Para Hockey Tournament.

Babey said there are a few Saskatchewan-born players on Canada's development squad, but they are forced to play in Alberta.

"There's six provincial teams, but Saskatchewan doesn't have a provincial team," he said. "There hasn't been a lot of development there yet."

Canada is still a powerhouse in sledge hockey. They're currently ranked No. 2 in the world, behind only the United States.

On Wednesday, Canada beat Norway 9-1 to finish the round robin 3-0.

"We brought a young team here of players mixed with some good veteran players, so we're encouraged by the efforts of the guys and the results so far," Babey said.

"The game has gotten faster, just like what I call stand-up hockey. You have to have speed and a lot of younger players are faster."

Action between Canada and the U.S. in the final of 2016 World Sledge Hockey Challenge at the Bell Aliant Centre in Charlottetown. (Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada)

Babey is relatively new to sledge hockey, but his coaching resume is as good as any. The 62-year-old spent 27 years coaching hockey at SAIT from 1987 to 2014. His 534 wins are the most in the history of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.

"Hockey is hockey. So a lot of the rules of the game, the amount of players you play, penalties, that sort of stuff, the structure of the game is the same. But what's very different are the skill sets, because in sledge hockey everything is done with your arms — passing, shooting, skating."

For Babey, the biggest difference is a positive one. He admires the character he sees in sledge hockey players.

"They've come through a lot of hard times and so this is a great opportunity at representing their country, and they're on one of the best teams in the world," he said.

"They are true competitors, so that character that they've had to show through their life certainly helps the team and helps me as a coach."

