Keith Dunford has lost an attempt to appeal his conviction for hitting and killing flag person Ashley Richards in a Saskatchewan construction zone.

He was ordered into custody by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal on Tuesday. He had been on bail since filing his appeal after he was convicted in December 2015.

At the time of his conviction, Dunford was sentenced to two years in jail, less a day, for dangerous driving causing the death of the 18-year-old flag person in August 2012.

Dunford's lawyers then filed an appeal, raising questions about the trial judge's ruling. They asked whether the judge had erred in her ruling that Dunford's charter rights had not been infringed.

The appeal also questioned the judge's sentence and her finding that there was a prolonged period of "inattentiveness," among other issues.

But the Court of Appeal found no errors in the trial judge's handling of the case.

Ashley Dawn Richards was struck by a vehicle and killed while working as a flag person on a highway near Midale, Sask., in 2012. (CBC)

Woman killed hours into the job

Richards was in the first few hours of her first day working as a flag person on the highway near Midale, Sask., in the southeast corner of the province, when she was struck and killed.

She had recently moved to the province from Lakeside, N.B., with her fiancé.

In handing down the 2015 decision, Weyburn Queen's Bench Justice Lana Krogan noted that the truck driver was travelling at 90 to 100 kilometres per hour.

Dunford, a professional truck driver from the U.K., told police he was looking at his recent immigration papers when the crash happened.