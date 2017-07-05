The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Tamra Keepness dates back over a decade, but Regina residents are determined to keep her memory at the forefront of the community.

The Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services held their 13th annual barbecue for Tamra Keepness at Core Community Park on Wednesday.

Tamra Keepness was five when her disappearance was reported to police on July 5, 2004. (CBC)

"Until something tells us otherwise, I think we have to maintain that hope [that the case is solved], because we believe they're not gone until something says otherwise," said Vern Bellegarde, board member at Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services.

Family members chose not to speak at the barbecue, although they have in past years.

Ongoing investigation

"Anytime we have a file that is still open, but we don't have any current or active leads, that doesn't mean we're not open to investigating any new leads that come in," said Regina police Chief Evan Bray.

Both civilian and sworn members of the Regina Police Service served food and stood in support of the Keepness family at the event.

Unanswered questions

All known accounts of the little girl stated the five-year-old vanished without a trace from her home on the 1800 block Ottawa Street on July 6, 2004.

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners put up a $25,000 reward for information regarding the girl's disappearance one week after the report was made. That amount doubled in June 2014 and still stands.