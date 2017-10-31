There is plenty of fun to be had on Halloween, but for pets it can be a dangerous holiday.

Tasty treats and busy streets aren't always welcoming to furry friends.

Regina veterinarian Lesley Sawa said she's already treated a number of dogs who have eaten chocolate, which is toxic to them.

"Unfortunately when they eat it, as soon as you know you need to get them to a clinic so that they can have their stomach evacuated," Sawa said.

The vet said after eating chocolate, dogs usually must be given an injection that makes them vomit. Their stomach is then coated with charcoal to prevent further absorption.

Dog Sidney dressed up in a Dorothy costume.

If it's really bad quality chocolate, Sawa said it's probably for the better. Pure, unsweetened is the worst for dogs and can even lead to seizures, she explained.

Other candy can also cause stomach upset for pets, but food isn't the only concern over Halloween, according to Sawa.

Dogs and cats like to explore and can ingest tiny toys and decor items that sometimes get stuck in their airways or stomach and must be surgically removed.

"You always need to watch your pets around decorations and things like that," said Sawa.

Taking your dog trick or treating is not a problem, said Sawa, who advocates for costumes and the long walk they get to enjoy going door to door.

If you do take your dog along, she urges the use of a reflective leash or gear so they don't get hit by a car or startle people passing by in the dark.

Quick tips