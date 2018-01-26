The founder of a group that advocates for good public policy on cannabis says it is "fairly decent" of Regina police to warn dispensaries before laying criminal charges prior to legalization.

Kathleen Thompson from the Cannabis Regulatory Research Group said she is not surprised that Regina police have warned dispensaries they must close or face possible charges.

"The timing seems understandable given the fact that the province of Saskatchewan has recently come out with its strategy in terms of dispensing cannabis, and they're allowing a very innovative approach, in allowing private sector involvement," said Thompson.

"It seems like it's a natural part of the timeline and it is fairly decent of the Regina Police Service to give a heads up."

Warning letters sent

Regina police Chief Evan Bray said this week that police have sent warning letters to dispensary owners.

Although Thompson believes it is a necessary step toward creating a regulated system before legalization for recreational use, she expects the impact to medical users will be significant.

The Saskatchewan government announced its plans for the sale of marijuana earlier this month — the last province in the country to announce its policy.

"The province, I think, was very clever to take its time and watch the other jurisdictions in coming out with its approach," said Thompson.

"I think it's the best of the approaches in Canada."

The Saskatchewan government has announced marijuana will be sold by private companies after the drug is federally legalized.

Under the new rules, the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority will issue about 60 retail permits to private stores located in roughly 40 municipalities and First Nations across the province.

While she believes the plan will work well, Thompson said 60 is a small number of permits and she expects there will still be some problems with access in rural or remote areas.

Overall, she thinks legalizing pot for recreational use will have financial benefits for Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, Cremona, Alta.-based Aurora Cannabis revealed it will buy rival Saskatoon-based producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. for $1.1 billion.