Jury delivers recommendations following inquest into woman's death at Regina remand facility

After a long and emotional inquest into a woman's death at a Regina remand centre, a jury has released what was described as a "comprehensive" list of recommendations to avoid in-custody deaths in the future.

"It's mixed feelings. There's no victory, really," said Sherri Kannick, mother of Breanna Kannick. Her daughter died after collapsing in a cell at Regina's White Birch Remand Centre in August 2015, with the inquest delving into what her mother described as the heartbreaking final moments of her daughter's life.

"Basically all I want is justice for my daughter and I don't want another family to have to go through it. Hopefully it never happens again."

Sherri Kannick says the end of the inquest brought "mixed feelings" for her. While she felt grief over her daughter's death, she welcomed jury recommendations made to avoid future in-custody deaths. (CBC News)

Kannick's lawyer Shane Wagner noted the jury faced some restrictions in not being allowed to find liability or wrongdoing in Kannick's death, which led to them labelling her death as accidental.

The 21-year-old is believed to have been suffering from opioid withdrawal.

A doctor testified earlier this week that Kannick died from "asphyxiation due to aspiration," meaning her airways were blocked by liquid or a foreign object.

Evidence presented at the inquest revealed Kannick was vomiting while she was in custody. Two bags of vomit were removed from her cell in the hours leading up to her death.

Earlier in the inquest, those in attendance heard that Kannick had asked staff to be taken to a hospital, but the request was refused.

Medical care among recommendations

Drew Wilby, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Justice, said Kannick's death prompted a police investigation as well as an internal investigation that had identified some of the same facts that came up at the inquest.

"Obviously we would not want to see something like this happen again in a correctional facility in the province," he said, thanking the jury for its work in delivering "comprehensive" recommendations would help avert future in-custody deaths.

Among the recommendations the jury made were:

Having an registered nurse on staff daily

Suicide screening assessment and weighing of inmates at intake

Cameras installed in the pod and cameras for court appearance at inmate's request

A checklist on distribution of cleaning supplies, clothing and bedding to inmates

Written communication of debriefing between correction officers and nurses

15 minute overlap of correction worker shift changes, specifically for debriefing

Improving staff training for empathy/compassion, addictions and withdrawal, and for cultural sensitivity

Raising cultural awareness, specifically around Indigenous issues

Changes will be made, says ministry

Some of the recommendations involved simple steps, while others may take some more time, money or effort to plan, Wilby said, but he noted the primary concern was to improve inmate and staff safety and security.

"Many will definitely be able to be implemented," he said.

Drew Wilby, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, thanked the jury for their hard work in deliberating and coming up with what he called a "comprehensive" list of recommendations. The department would be able to implement many of these recommendations, he said. (CBC News)

The ministry had already taken steps on certain recommendations made, such as expanding nursing coverage and having a doctor serve the facility to enhance medical care, he said.

He thanked the Kannick family for sitting through the entire two weeks of the inquest, adding, "I can only imagine how difficult this was for them to revisit the incident of her passing."

While the inquest would not bring back her daughter, Kannick said that the jury recommendations brought her some small measure of relief.

"If she didn't die in vain, if another person will never have to go through this because of it, it makes me feel a bit better."