Jury deliberation underway at inquest into woman's death at Regina remand facility

The coroner's inquest into Breanna Kannick's death at a Regina remand centre is expected to wrap up Friday afternoon.

Kannick died after collapsing in a cell at Regina's White Birch Remand Centre in August 2015.

The 21-year-old is believed to have been suffering from opioid withdrawal.

A doctor testified earlier this week that Kannick died from "asphyxiation due to aspiration," meaning her airways became blocked by liquid or a foreign object.

Evidence presented at the inquest revealed Kannick was vomiting while she was in custody. Two bags of vomit were removed from her cell in the hours leading up to her death.

Earlier in the inquest, those in attendance heard that Kannick had asked staff to be taken to a hospital, but the request was refused.

Jury's instructions

Friday, the expected last day of the inquest, began with notice that the last of the witnesses and evidence had been presented.

With that, the jury was presented with the instructions from the chief coroner.

Their job is to determine how and why Kannick died based on evidence presented to them during the 2-week inquest and make recommendations about how to avoid similar in-custody deaths in the future.