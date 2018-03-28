Policy not followed night Breanna Kannick died: corrections worker

A corrections worker admitted to an inquest she didn't do her job the night before Breanna Kannick died at White Birch Remand Centre.

Kannick, 21, died while on remand in August 2015. The coroner's inquest into her death continued in Regina Wednesday.

Keely Brown, a corrections worker on duty for night shifts before Kannick died, testified Wednesday.

The jury heard that provincial policy says all staff are responsible to bring it to the attention of a health care professional if someone appears to be in medical distress, whether or not they complain.

Brown was asked if she wasn't doing her job the night before Kannick died if she didn't follow that policy.

"If that's the policy, then yes," Brown said.

Brown testified that Kannick told her she wasn't feeling well, but there were no other details indicating she was in medical distress.

The statement prompted Kannick's mother Sherri Chartrand, who had been visibly upset during the proceedings, to leave the room.

Chartrand is suing the province and 11 individuals working at the White Birch facility at the time of Kannick's death.

No "red flags"

Brown was on duty for the overnight shift on Aug. 18 and 19. Kannick died the morning of Aug. 20.

Inmates are required to stand outside their cell for a five minute cell check on a nightly basis at 10 p.m.

Brown testified that on Aug.19, Kannick did not want to get out of bed. At some point during the five-minute check she asked to lay back in bed.

Corrections worker Angela Leinen also testified Wednesday. She said she removed two bags of vomit from Kannick's room the night before she died.

Kannick is believed to have been suffering from opioid withdrawal.

Both workers said Kannick's symptoms were typical of someone going through withdrawal. They said they didn't notice any red flags.

Leinen said she noticed Kannick was drained of energy, had cold sweats and didn't want to eat. But she was still walking and communicating.

"She did the baseline of what other girls went through," said Leinen.

Leinen described Kannick as "walking bones," despite the nurse telling her Kannick's initial health assessment indicated "she was as healthy as an athlete."

Both witnesses noticed the foul vomit smell in her cell and saw vomit both nights.

Neither worker reported the vomit directly to a nurse, as a nurse wasn't on shift when they found it. According to Brown, the nurse is usually gone by 9:30 p.m.

Both witnesses had conversations with other staff at the end of their shifts and said they hoped other staff would tell the nurse about the vomit.

Leinen said Kannick asked for a doctor while in detention, but that correctional workers don't have the authority to make that call. She said they rely on the nurse for that.

The inquest is set to continue Thursday.