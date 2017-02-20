Kamsack RCMP are searching for 31-year-old Fred Cote Jr.

Cote Jr. is wanted for making threatening comments toward the Kamsack hospital and its staff, police say.

Cote Jr was last seen driving away from the hospital in an older green pickup truck. (Supplied by RCMP)

The comments were made on Saturday. Cote Jr. left the hospital in an older green pickup truck.

Police say they immediately began searching for him but he has not yet been located.

Members of the public are instructed not to approach Cote Jr. if he is spotted, as police say he may be armed.

He is described as approximately five-foot-nine-inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sunrise Health Region has implemented precautionary measures as a result of the threats.