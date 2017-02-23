Twenty-five years after the release of her breakthrough album, Ingénue, and her huge hit Constant Craving, k.d. lang has announced she will be touring across Canada, stopping in Saskatoon and Regina.

The tour will take place from Aug. 12 to Sept. 19, and she will perform in 17 cities coast to coast.

Saskatoon will be able to hear her Aug. 22 at TCU Place, while Regina fans can take her in at the Conexus Arts Centre on Aug. 26.

The tour comes at an important time for Lang, as it is both the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking album and the 150th anniversary of Canada.

Lang will be performing songs from Ingénue along with hits from her 2004 album, Hymns of the 49th Parallel, which featured Lang's renditions of songs by fellow Canadians, including Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Jane Siberry, Ron Sexsmith and Bruce Cockburn.

Lang has won four Grammy awards, eight Juno Awards, a BRIT, an AMA, a VMA and four awards from GLAAD. She also received an honourary doctorate of fine arts from the University of Regina in 2013.

Tickets will go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. CST.