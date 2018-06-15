Justice for Our Stolen Children camp being dismantled in Wascana Park

The Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp, which was set up in Wascana Park after two high-profile homicide acquittals, was being dismantled by authorities early Friday morning.

Regina police showed up before 5 a.m. and began bagging up peoples' belongings and supplies, according to one person camped out.

One of the campers, Prescott Demas, had asked a Justice Ministry official if it was possible for the camp to move to another part of the park but the official said that would still be a violation of an eviction notice.

Members of the camp have been in the park on the lawn of the Legislative Building for more than 100 days and had been hoping to meet with members of the provincial government.

An eviction notice was issued earlier this month. The province said it hoped to have the camp out of Wascana Park before Canada Day. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Earlier this month, the province issued an eviction notice to the campers and hoped to have them off the lawn and out of the way in time for Canada Day celebrations.

The camp had been set up to protest perceived injustices against Indigenous people by the Canadian justice and social services system, while also drawing attention to broader societal problems in general.