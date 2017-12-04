Sitting on a jury can mean a few days off work, but it can also mean months drowning in details of a cruel and inhumane crime.

Saskatchewan jurors were once on their own for coping in the aftermath. Now, the provincial government has launched a program to provide free counselling to people after they have served jury duty.

The program will provide jurors with access to four treatment sessions with a health-care professional, and additional sessions may be provided if deemed appropriate.

Dan Cozine was a jury member the Goforth murder trial last year. Tammy and Kevin Goforth were both convicted of killing a 4-year-old in their care, and harming the girl's 2-year old sister.

After hearing the disturbing details and completing his civic duty, Cozine was diagnosed with PTSD. He has spent more than a year lobbying the provincial government for a program like this.

"The biggest thing is starting with the recognition that, and acknowledging that, these trials have an impact on people," said Cozine about the new program.

Unexpected emotional impact

Cozine said that walking into the role, he expected the inconvenience to his work and home life.

"When you start the jury though, you realize you probably don't want to be there for a number of other reasons," said Cozine.

"You don't really know a whole lot."

Cozine said one of the hardest parts for anyone serving jury duty can be the fact that they can't confide in their usual support systems about what they are hearing in the jury box everyday.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Don Morgan said the government is setting aside $100,000 for the jury support program. (CBC)

"You have to keep those things to yourself and talk only to the jury," said Cozine.

"Your normal supports — like your family, friends, co-workers — that you talk to aren't really available for you even though they're right in front of you."

Cozine said jury duty can be isolating, and offering supports in the aftermath can help jurors to feel supported.

Aftermath

When the job was done, Cozine said his wife asked him about what kind of referrals he got to counselling services. Nobody had referred him to or offered anything, and he had to start to try to access those things by himself.

Cozine said that's why it's so important the province has now recognized the importance of offering supports to jury members.

"If we have to do this civic duty, it should be incumbent upon the people that are imposing that to make sure you are well. Obviously those counselling sessions are a major key," said Cozine.

While four sessions may not be enough to help all of those who are struggling, Cozine said it's a good start.