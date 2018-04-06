Courtroom erupts as Pinacie-Littlechief found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder

The jury in the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief has found her not guilty.

The verdict was delivered Friday morning.

Pinacie-Littlechief was accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Justin Crowe on the Piapot First Nation in October 2015.

Supporters and family of Justin Crowe erupted in anger when the verdict was delivered, shouting and screaming at Pinacie-Littlechief.

"It's all over, Tia. You're done," Heather Ferg, one of Pinacie-Littlechief's lawyers, reassured her after the verdict.

They were escorted out of the courtroom and the Regina Police Service was called to the court as a precautionary measure.

Crowe, 27, was stabbed once in the heart on Oct. 27, 2015. Pinacie-Littlechief testified that she did stab Crowe but said she had done so in self-defence.

The 23-year-old cried and hugged her family members after the verdict was read. She never denied stabbing Justin Crowe, but said she did so in self-defence. The trial lasted about three weeks <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> —@klatimer_

Court heard during the three-week trial that Pinacie-Littlechief and a cousin, Raina Joyea who has since died, were drinking with Crowe and several others.

One of the people there the night Crowe died was Henry Thorn, who testified during the trial.

Jury started the morning by re-listening to a recording of Thorn's testimony. Thorn was an eye witness to the stabbing, though he testified he couldn't remember parts of the night in question, due to his level of intoxication.

Court heard that strands of long, black hair found in Crowe's hands post-mortem were not tested, and only one drop of blood was tested in the home where the stabbing happened, despite the kitchen being covered in blood.