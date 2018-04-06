Jury deliberates for 2nd day at murder trial for death on Piapot First Nation

For a second day, the jury at the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief will deliberate the verdict at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina.

Pinacie-Littlechief is accused of fatally stabbing Justin Crowe on the Piapot First Nation in October 2015.

The jury was sequestered at noon on Thursday after they received instructions from Justice Jeff Kalmakoff. They returned to court around 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday.

The jury spent part of the morning listening to a recording of witness testimony from Henry Thorn. Thorn was with Crowe on the night he died.

Crowe was stabbed once through the heart, according to documents filed in court.

Pinacie-Littlechief testified that she did indeed stab Crowe. However, she said it was in self-defence.

Court heard that strands of long, black hair found in Crowe's hands post-mortem were not tested, and only one drop of blood was tested in the home where the stabbing happened, despite the kitchen being covered in blood.