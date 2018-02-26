A lawyer for one of three men on trial for the alleged first-degree murder of Reno Lee says her client was just a "bottom feeder drug dealer" — not a drug boss who ordered others to kill.

Marianna Jasper told a Regina court her client Bronson Gordon should be acquitted of Lee's murder, saying he was "just one level up from the nickel and dimers."

Jasper also questioned the reliability of the witnesses during closing arguments Monday afternoon.

"Each and every one of them had a very big bag of reasons to lie," she said about the witnesses.

Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. Police found the 34-year-old's dismembered remains buried on the Star Blanket First Nation on April 30, 2015.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and not guilty to charges of committing an indignity to a human body in connection with the death.

Closing arguments in the trial of the three accused were on Monday.

Defence highlights reasonable doubt

Gordon testified in his own defence, telling the court how he did not know what was going to happen with Lee, and that he only met up with Lee to broker a drug partnership.

His lawyer, Jasper, also highlighted reasonable doubt, saying the law is committed to making sure the innocent aren't convicted.

Gordon had allegedly texted one of the witnesses, telling the witness to go to the Garnet Street home and work off a drug debt. The witness was high at the time and was an addict, causing Jasper to further question reliability.

Jasper said that Gordon wasn't covering up a murder scene when he paid people to clean the home where Lee was shot and dismembered, just that he may have been covering up a kidnapping instead.

TV, money were not payment for killing: lawyer

Regarding a TV and money that Gordon gave to Bellegarde after Lee's death, along with a compliment, Jasper said it was possible that Gordon was trying to cheer up Bellegarde, not complimenting him on a well-executed murder.

Testimony earlier in the trial indicated that Lee went to Gordon's apartment to smoke meth and broker a partnership. It's at Gordon's apartment that Lee was allegedly beaten and confined against his will before being taken to a Garnet Street home.

Jasper said it wouldn't make sense for Gordon to organize a killing that started at his own home, while he was being electronically monitored with an ankle bracelet. When Gordon sent drugs to the home where Lee was killed, it's because he was trying to make money rather than a continuation of his involvement, she added.

Earlier in the day, the defence lawyer for Andrew Bellegarde also questioned the reliability of some witness testimony during closing arguments at the trial on Monday.

Reno Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

Mike Buchinski, Bellegarde's lawyer, argued that if Bellegarde is convicted, a manslaughter conviction would be more appropriate than first-degree murder because he said Bellegarde was not involved in planning the events of that night.

Lee was killed at a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street. Buchinski described the scene as "an orgy of drug use" on the night of Lee's death, adding that multiple people in the home were high on some type of drug at the time. The court also heard how crack, crystal meth and fentanyl were sold out of the house.

Defences points to contradictions

Buchinski said the testimony from two witnesses — who cannot be named due to a publication ban — was contradictory. One of the witnesses said they had seen Bellegarde on the night Lee was killed, while the other said they did not.

Buchinksi said another witness testified that Lee had been attacked and beaten up for several minutes, but later said during cross-examination that it was only seconds. That same witness said they had been awoken by the sound of a single gunshot. Lee died from two gunshots to the head.

Earlier in the trial, witness testimony indicated that Bellegarde was "earning" a patch in the Indian Mafia gang. Buchinski said that made no sense as Bellegarde was second in command. Only Bellegarde's brother placed higher in the gang hierarchy.