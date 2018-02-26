The defence lawyer for a man charged with the first-degree murder of Reno Lee questioned the reliability of some witness testimony during closing arguments at the trial on Monday.

Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. Police found the 34-year-old's dismembered remains buried on the Star Blanket First Nation on April 30, 2015.

Daniel Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and not guilty to charges of committing an indignity to a human body in connection with the death.

Mike Buchinski, Bellegarde's lawyer, argued that if Bellegarde is convicted, a manslaughter conviction would be more appropriate than first-degree murder because he said Bellegarde was not involved in planning the events of that night.

Lee was killed at a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street. Buchinski described the scene as "an orgy of drug use" on the night of Lee's death, adding that multiple people in the home were high on some type of drug at the time.

The court also heard how crack, crystal meth and fentanyl were sold out of the house.

Buchinski said the testimony from two witnesses — who cannot be named due to a publication ban — was contradictory. One of the witnesses said they had seen Bellegarde on the night Lee was killed, while the other said they did not.

Buchinksi said another witness testified that Lee had been attacked and beaten up for several minutes, but later said during cross-examination that it was only seconds. That same witness said they had been awoken by the sound of a single gunshot. Lee died from two gunshots to the head.

Earlier in the trial, witness testimony indicated that Bellegarde was "earning" a patch in the Indian Mafia gang. Buchinski said that made no sense as Bellegarde was second in command. Only Bellegarde's brother placed higher in the gang hierarchy.

George Combe, Marianna Jasper and Mike Buchinski represent the accused, respectively, and Adam Breker and Bill Jennings are the Crown prosecutors.



More than 500 people gathered for jury selection in Regina on January 16. However, only 11 jurors remain at the end of the six-week trial.

Justice Catherine Dawson will provide instructions to the jury for their deliberations after the closing remarks are presented.