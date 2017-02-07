Several Saskatchewan artists have picked up Juno nominations this year.

Andy Shauf, Jess Moskaluke, Colin James and Kacy & Clayton were named in several categories as nominees for Canada's annual music prize in 2017.

Shauf, who grew up in Bienfait, Sask., was nominated in three categories: breakthrough artist of the year, recording engineer of the year and adult alternative album of the year for The Party.

Langenburg's Jess Moskaluke landed her third-ever Juno nomination. Her album Kiss Me Quiet is up for country album of the year. Moskaluke received her first two nominations in 2015.

Colin James was nominated for blues album of the year for Blue Highways. This is his 17th nomination. James has won six Junos throughout his career.

Kacy & Clayton — who are second cousins — grew up in the Wood Mountain Uplands region of southern Saskatchewan. They were nominated by the contemporary roots album of the year, Strange Country.

The Fretless — a four piece group consisting of a cellist and three fiddlers — was nominated for instrumental album of the year for Bird's Nest. One of the fiddlers, Karrnnel, is from Saskatoon.

Top nominees

Drake, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara lead the race for the 2017 Juno Awards, topping the list of nominees announced today.

Rapper Drake, R&B singer The Weeknd and singer-songwriter Mendes garnered five nominations each, while singer Cara and the late Leonard Cohen followed with four nods.

The Tragically Hip also earned multiple nominations, including group of the year and rock album of the year for Man Machine Poem.

Hip frontman Gord Downie earned separate nods as songwriter of the year and best video, while his solo project, Secret Path, is up for best adult alternative album and recording package of the year.

Contenders in select categories include:

Album of the year: Encore Un Soir, Céline Dion; Views, Drake; You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen; Illuminate, Shawn Mendes; Starboy, The Weeknd.

Single of the year: Wild Things, Alessia Cara; One Dance, Drake; Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes; Spirits, the Strumbellas; Starboy, The Weeknd.

Group of the year: Arkells; Billy Talent; Tegan and Sara; the Strumbellas; the Tragically Hip.

Artist: Alessia Cara; Drake; Leonard Cohen; Shawn Mendes; The Weeknd.

Breakthrough artist: Andy Shauf; Jazz Cartier; Kaytranada; Ruth B; Tory Lanez.

Fan's Choice: Alessa Cara; Belly; Drake; Hedley; Justin Bieber; Ruth B.; Shawn Mendes; The Strumbellas; The Weeknd; Tory Lanez.

Video of the year: Kill V. Maim, Grimes; Killa, Wiwek/Skrillex; The Stranger, Gord Downie; Lite Spots, Kaytranada; R.E.D., Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Blackbear, A Tribe Called Red.

International album: Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande; A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay; Made in the A.M., One Direction; Anti, Rihanna; This Is Acting, Sia.

Michael Bublé was announced in November as Juno host for the April awards show. (Michelle Siu/Canadian Press)

Organizers have also tapped some of this year's high-profile nominees to perform, including Cara, Mendes, The Strumbellas, Ruth B and A Tribe Called Red.

The annual awards show is in Ottawa this year. A week of festivities will precede the live awards broadcast on April 2.

Michael Bublé was announced last fall as the 2017 ceremony's host, and is returning to the gig he first took on to rave reviews in 2013.

Bublé's participation has been in question since it was announced his toddler son was undergoing cancer treatment.