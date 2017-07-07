The Government of Saskatchewan and the Opposition may differ in opinion when it comes to the overall employment situation in Saskatchewan. But today they agreed on one thing: more full-time jobs is a good thing.

At the Legislative Building on Friday, the two sides commended numbers that show an increase in full-time jobs in the province. According to June's Labour Force Survey released by Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan is up 4,200 full-time jobs from June 2016. Now 468,700 residents hold full-time employment.

Part-time jobs are down by 5,900.

Unemployment also up

NDP jobs critic Trent Wotherspoon voiced concerns about the 1.6 per cent increase in EI beneficiaries in the province, and the 1.9 per cent increase in unemployment since June 2016.

"The rest of Canada is adding jobs, but here in Saskatchewan we're losing jobs," said Wotherspoon.

"This is a hard reality for Saskatchewan families ... and this is something that this government just doesn't take seriously."

Sask. finance minister responds

"The NDP are going to play politics on these things every opportunity they get," said Minister of Finance Kevin Doherty.

On top of job growth numbers he praised Saskatchewan for leading the country in increasing auto sales — up 15 per cent since last year — according to new data from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association.