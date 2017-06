A 45-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Veregin, Sask., around 8:30 a.m. CST.

The woman was driving an eastbound pickup truck when it rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say they are still investigating and no other information, including the name of the victim, will be released.

Veregin is about 50 kilometres northeast of Yorkton.