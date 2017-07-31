High school teacher Milos Menhart has studied the Holocaust for some time now, but when he entered the remnants of a Nazi concentration camp where Jews were systemically slaughtered during the Second World War, the impact was still strong.

Menhart was one of four teachers and a group of students from a Regina Catholic school who made a trip to Germany in July, where they toured four concentration camps. They are environments where visitors need to empathize what it was like to be held in such a place.

Some of the children were brought to tears and some of them became numb to what they were learning, Menhart said.

"Some were somewhat disappointed in themselves that they didn't feel more."

Another site which Menhart visited was the House of the Wannsee Conference, where the Nazis decided to eradicate the Jewish population — a move which later came to be called the Final Solution.

It is estimated more than 11 million people were killed during the Holocaust, roughly six million of which were Jews.

Exterior view of the house of the 'Wannsee Conference' in Berlin. In this house, on Jan. 20, 1942, 15 high-ranking representatives of the SS, the National Socialist German Workers' Party and various ministries met to discuss their co-operation in the planned deportation and murder of European Jews. (Michael Sohn/The Associated Press)

"It was very powerful to be in that room, in that building where it was just business-like to deal with people's lives like that," Menhart said.

The tour is an experience the teachers will be bringing back to their classrooms, as part of a new history program by the Regina Catholic School Division, Menhart said.

He described the program as being based on being a global citizen, "being a witness to history," and ensuring the Holocaust doesn't "become a footnote in history."