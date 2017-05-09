La Liga's Valencia soccer club will compete against the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in Regina this summer.

On Ice Management Group, which has also booked an NHL pre-season game in Saskatoon later this year, announced the game on Tuesday morning.

It will be Valencia's first trip to Canada.

The game will take place July 22. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CST and prices range from $22 to $66, not including fees or taxes.

Pre-sale tickets will open up for Evraz Place Backstage Club members on Wednesday at 10 a.m.