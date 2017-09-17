A member of the Prince Albert Police Service has been acquitted after being charged for reportedly spraying a "hostile" inmate.

Susan Snell was initially charged with assault with a weapon after using pepper spray — also known as oleoresin capsicum spray or OC spray — on a man taken into police cells in Prince Albert, Sask. The city is 140 km northeast of Saskatoon.

Snell initially won the case, but the Crown appealed the decision.

The incident dates back to July 8, 2014. Police arrested complainant Gabe Ross who was allegedly threatening people with a knife. Officers said Ross did not cooperate.

He began kicking the back window of the police vehicle, even getting out of leg restraints to do so. He was allegedly flailing, banging, spitting and "being extremely verbally hostile to the officers," according to the court papers.

Once in his cell, Ross was admittedly screaming, hollering and banging on his cell door.

Snell went to speak to Ross and had her OC spray by her leg.

At one point she said he was about spit on her and she brought up her spray and depressed a one-second burst.

The acting sergeant reportedly reminded Snell to have Ross decontaminated but he was sleeping by the time she went back to him.

The Crown argued that the trial judge erred calling it reasonable use of force, saying Snell didn't have to go up to Ross, could've left the area and didn't see to it that he was decontaminated.

Recently, Justice Daryl Labach ruled in Snell's favour.

"In my respectful view, the learned trial judge's decision was properly reasoned," he said of the original decision. "He made findings of fact based on the evidence before him, identified the applicable law, correctly applied the law to those facts and explained how he reached his decision acquitting the respondent.

"Accordingly, for the reasons that follow, the Crown's appeal is dismissed."

At the time of the incident, Snell had been a member of the police service for 20 years.