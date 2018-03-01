Judge advises jurors on reaching a verdict in Regina's 3-man murder trial

The judge overseeing a three-man murder trial in Regina is continuing a lengthy set of instructions to the jury today, before jury members begin deliberations.

Justice Catherine Dawson delivered more than two hours worth of instructions before the case was adjourned Wednesday afternoon. She is delivering several more hours of instruction today.

The jury in the case is being asked by the Crown to find all three men guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death and dismemberment of Reno Lee.

Bronson Gordon, Daniel Theodore and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to murdering Lee and not guilty of committing an indignity to a body.

Reno Lee was Regina's third homicide victim of 2015. (Regina Court of Queen's Bench)

In instructions given to the jury yesterday, Dawson advised them on sifting through testimony and considering witness credibility.

She reminded the jurors that the Crown must convince them beyond a reasonable doubt of each of the accused parties' guilt. Jurors can choose to find each of the accused not guilty, guilty of manslaughter, second-degree murder, or first-degree murder.

Dawson told the jury that to find the accused guilty of first-degree murder, they must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the murder was planned and deliberate, or that the accused actively participated in unlawfully confining Lee, and that he was murdered in the course of that confinement.

