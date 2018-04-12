Skip to Main Content
Regina's F.W. Johnson Collegiate secured after alleged shooting threat

Regina's F.W. Johnson Collegiate was put in secure-the-building mode on Thursday morning, after it was reported a student had threatened a firearm assault.

Student, 15, arrested Thursday after report of threat at F.W. Johnson Collegiate: police

An October 2016 file photo of F. W. Johnson Collegiate in Regina. The school was placed in 'secure-the-building' mode Thursday morning. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

Regina's F.W. Johnson Collegiate was put in secure-the-building mode on Thursday morning after a student allegedly threatened a firearm assault, police say.

Regina police said they received reports that a student indicated an assault would happen Thursday at the school. 

They learned that the 15-year-old student who allegedly made the threats did not show up for class in the morning. 

The school was put into the secure-the-building mode and police went to the teen suspect's home. They arrested him but did not finding any firearms at the home. 

During a secure-the-building situation, all of the school's exterior doors are locked and monitored by staff inside. Entry and exit is allowed only at the front doors, which are monitored by police and school administration. Regular activities continue inside the school.

The secure-the-building was lifted at 11:15 a.m. CST, about an hour after it was put in place. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers. 

