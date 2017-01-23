A McLean, Sask., man has been committed to trial, charged with first-degree murder in the death of long-serving Saskatchewan Party staffer Lisa Strang.

John Strang, 48, was arrested and charged in August 2015 in the death of Lisa, the McLean-area woman he had been in a relationship with.

Lisa, 47, was found dead in her home two days before her partner's arrest. Police arrested John after an RCMP member spotted his vehicle driving on the highway toward the Battlefords.

RCMP wouldn't say how the woman died.

A preliminary hearing was set to start today, but the case is now being moved straight to trial.

Lisa was a veteran worker with the Saskatchewan Party. She was the party's longest-serving employee, having worked for the party for 11 years.

A trial date has not been set.