A Regina man facing a life sentence for shooting and killing his wife is expected to find out today how many years he must serve in prison before he can apply for parole.

John Strang pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his wife, Lisa Strang, when he appeared in Regina's Court of Queen's Bench earlier this month.

He admitted to shooting his wife twice at their home in the village of McLean, Sask., about 40 kilometres east of Regina.

Both the defence and the prosecution have said that life in prison without the possibility of parole for 17 years is a fitting sentence in this case, noting the 50-year-old John will be over the age of retirement before he can apply to get out.

More than two years after the murder, John maintains he still does not know why he did it.

For Lisa's parents, the loss of their only daughter had begun decades before she died. They said John was controlling and would not let Lisa visit with them alone.

Lisa Strang was the Saskatchewan Party's longest-serving employee, having worked for the party for 11 years. (Saskatchewan Party)

Accepting responsibility

John's lawyer, Brian J. Smith, noted that although his client cannot say why he shot his wife, he has "not once denied his responsibility" for her death.

"John fully and completely accepts that he is a murderer, and that he alone is responsible for Lisa's death," Smith said.

However, Smith said his client will also suffer uniquely as a result.

"No one will suffer from Lisa's death in the same way that John will," Smith said, noting that John said after admitting he had killed his wife that she was "the only one who ever gave a good God damn about me."

He said his client has had a lifetime of health problems, including Klinefelter syndrome — a genetic disorder affecting men.

Testosterone treatment for that disorder, which was only diagnosed after he was married, caused "fairly negative side effects," including mood swings and depression, according to Smith.

The lawyer said a few months before the murder, John had considered suicide a number of times and had even loaded the revolver he ultimately used in the murder of his wife in contemplating taking his own life.

'If he were ever released I would be forced to leave my home'

After shooting Lisa around midday on Aug. 1, 2015, John went on the run in his Jeep loaded with guns and ammunition, as well as handcuffs, duct tape and camping gear.

Ammunition and handcuff keys found in John Strang's vehicle. (Court of Queen's Bench exhibit)

That evening, he arrived at the home of a couple he had met through a mutual friend.

With her husband away for the evening, John told Lynn Larsen he had considered raping her and "killing a lot of people". He said while he had planned to start by killing her, he had since changed his mind.

In a victim impact statement, Larsen said the couple now locks their doors and feels less trusting of strangers who drive in the yard.

She said her only comfort is that John remains behind bars.

"If he were ever released I would be forced to leave my home, as I would want to be somewhere where he could not find me," Larsen said.

Smith said his client does not bear any ill will toward Larsen and did not intend to rape or kill her that night, but said he does accept her version of what transpired.

John was arrested without incident about 24 hours after leaving the Larsen ranch, having contacted Smith to turn himself in.

Guns a point of contention

Smith said John was introduced to guns by his father, who was a big game hunter, and as an adult went on to collect firearms and practise long distance target shooting.

It is that collection of guns, knives and other weapons and ammunition that is the one area of contention between Smith and the Crown prosecutor.

"To most of us it's alarming that a person would have that much ammunition and that many weapons in the vehicle," Smith told the court.

However, he said, for "an avid shooter" such as John heading out for a trip to the woods, "a few thousand rounds of ammunition between a number of different guns is not unusual."

A wide array of bladed weapons, handcuffs and shackles were seized from John Strang's Jeep. (Court of Queen's Bench exhibit)

The prosecution regards the entire arsenal of guns, knives and handcuffs found in the Jeep as "offence-related property," which should be forfeited to Crown.

"The concern of the Crown is, obviously, that these weapons were with Mr. Strang — they were loaded, they were in the vehicle and they were in the vehicle before he killed his wife," prosecutor Kelly Kaip told the judge earlier this month.

"Given what he told Lynn Larsen about killing her and 'a lot of people' we would suggest that those items in the Jeep take on a nefarious tone," she said.

The defence said Strang would like his guns to go to his father and a friend, while the Crown would like them all forfeited.

The judge has the final say and will deliver her sentence beginning at 8 a.m. CST.

