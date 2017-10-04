A man accused of first-degree murder in the death of his wife is expected to appear before a judge at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina Wednesday morning.

John Robert Strang is accused of killing his wife, Lisa, more than two years ago in the village of McLean, Sask., about 40 km east of Regina on Highway 1.

In January, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to stand trial. His case is on the docket to be spoken to at 9 a.m. CST on Wednesday.

Lisa Strang, 47, was found dead in her home late on a Saturday night in August 2015 which prompted police to issue a plea to the public to help find her husband, John.

RCMP arrested him shortly after midnight on Monday Aug. 3, 2015 more than 400 km north of McLean, outside North Battleford.

Premier remembers longtime party staffer

Lisa Strang was the Saskatchewan Party's longest serving employee, having worked for the political party as finance director for 11 years.

At the time of her death, Premier Brad Wall said her death had "left a hole" in the Saskatchewan Party family.

The party's executive director, Patrick Bundrock, said, "Lisa was a dear and trusted colleague and valued member of our team and we will miss her tremendously."