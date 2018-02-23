A statue of John A. Macdonald in Regina's Victoria Park has been spray-painted green and yellow.

A spokesperson said the city was aware of the damage, and that crews would remove the graffiti they figure out the best way to do so without damaging the statue.

It's not the first time the statue has been targeted; it was vandalized in 2012 as well.

Statues of Macdonald across the country have been vandalized in the past year.

Last August, Colonialism No More and the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism organized a rally that called for the removal of the statue, citing Macdonald's involvement in colonialism and the residential school system.

A petition urged Regina city council to remove the statue as part of the process of reconciliation, and to store it out of public view or place it in a museum to educate people his history.