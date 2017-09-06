Joe Donlevy is leaving his role as Premier Brad Wall's chief of staff.

The premier's office says that he is leaving his long-time position to pursue business opportunities in the private sector. Wall has named former deputy premier Ken Krawetz as his new chief of staff.

The announcement came a day after Donlevy was in the news for being in a 2013 email chain in which a government official discussed a high-value appraisal that was part of the negotiations to buy a 204-acre parcel of land for the Global Transportation Hub.

Wall emphatically denies that Donlevy's departure has anything to do with the GTH case.

Donlevy was Wall's chief of staff for more than nine years. Wall told media today that Donlevy took a significant pay cut when he left the private sector to enter public service.

"I know that's not a big deal for Joe, because he's never made a big deal of it. But I think it's at least a small indication of his desire and willingness to serve," said Wall.

"I have really enjoyed working with him over the years and have trusted his advice."

Wall said he had asked Krawetz to take over as chief of staff on Aug. 20. He will do so for the remaining months of Wall's time in office.