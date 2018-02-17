After nearly five years of anchoring television newscasts for CBC Saskatchewan, Jill Morgan has signed off for the last time.

"It's always immensely difficult to make a life-changing decision, and decide that you're going to close one chapter and open another," said Morgan.

She says leaving the CBC will be difficult, but she wants to focus on her family — something that can be challenging in a deadline-driven and often unpredictable industry.

"It's hard to say goodbye, but I'm doing it with some excitement for my next chapter, and also anticipating getting to spend more time with my daughter," she said.

Journalism connects people

Morgan says one of her favourites aspects of journalism is connecting with people.

"We come from different backgrounds and we have different experiences, but there are some fundamental things that keep us all connected and that's what I have really loved over the years, is getting a chance to understand people's struggles, and also be able to share them and see the hope that everybody has," said Morgan.

"Journalism is so important. I think it's critical to our everyday lives, those slices of life, of understanding our community and world," she said.

"I think that without this job I certainly wouldn't be the person I am today," she added.

"It's been a wonderful way to spend almost two decades of my life and I have thoroughly enjoyed it."

From humble beginnings

Morgan, from Melfort, Sask., says her interest in journalism began in high school.

She had an "uncommon curiosity about the news," she said.

After deciding she wanted to pursue broadcasting, Morgan went to the Melfort radio station, CJVR-FM, and got a taste of radio announcing.

"I thought you know what, I'm going to go to school, I'm going to do this, and I'm going to see where the road takes me," she said.

After graduating from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Radio and Television Arts program (NAIT), Morgan went to Red Deer where she worked as an agriculture reporter, followed by a 12-year stint at Global Regina and nearly five years at CBC Saskatchewan as a reporter and anchor.

Morgan's last broadcast for CBC Saskatchewan was Feb.16.

She has accepted a communications position at Farm Credit Canada (FCC), which is headquartered in Regina, Sask.