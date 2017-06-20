It started with an idea, says Rachel Mielke — empower women with jewellery.

Ten years later, her company, Hillberg & Berk, is opening a 31,000-square-foot expansion.

The building, located in Regina's up-and-coming Warehouse district, was occupied by Kozan's Furniture for 63 years.

Now it will be Hillberg & Berk's headquarters.

"I still get tingles everyday when I walk in the door, looking around and realizing this is where we are today," said Mielke, the CEO of the company.

'We're not only passionate about sparkly things, we're passionate about creating a movement, about making women feel amazing about themselves.'

- CEO Rachel Mielke

Mielke says the expansion will help the company achieve its long-term goals.

"Being in here is really going to allow us to grow across our province and across the country," she said.

Hillberg & Berk employs roughly 160 people. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Empowering women is a recurring theme with Mielke.

Hillberg & Berk currently has retail locations in Regina, Saskatoon and Edmonton, and are wholesaled at 90 different locations across Canada.

Mielke says the quick success of Hillberg & Berk can be overwhelming, but also exciting.

"We've had over 800 per cent growth in the last five years," she said. "It still is pretty overwhelming and emotional every day when I walk in this building and look around."