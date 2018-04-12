People all over Sask. sport jerseys in support of Humboldt Broncos
People joining in across the country
People all over Canada are sporting jerseys in support of the Humboldt Broncos. Here in Saskatchewan, adults and kids alike are partaking.
Hayley Wickenheiser tweeted some photos of her wearing an 'I Love Shaunavon' jersey, her hometown.
#jerseyday for Dayna, for all the boys. #humboldtbroncos
Nearly everyone giving blood Thursday at the Regina chapter of Canadian Blood Services was wearing a jersey.
Kids are participating too.
We are ready. #jerseysforhumboldt
Hey @LeishaCBC @ZarqaNawazCBC @ScottRegehr...here is a #JerseyDay pic with the iGen students at @SherbrookeCC! #JerseyForHumboldt