People all over Sask. sport jerseys in support of Humboldt Broncos

People all over Canada are sporting jerseys in support of the Humboldt Broncos. Here in Saskatchewan, adults and kids alike are partaking.

Hayley Wickenheiser tweeted some photos of her wearing an 'I Love Shaunavon' jersey, her hometown.

Nearly everyone giving blood Thursday at the Regina chapter of Canadian Blood Services was wearing a jersey.

Aimee Penner-Mayoh preparing to give blood in Regina. (Abby Schneider/CBC News) (Abby Schneider/CBC News) Three Government of Saskatchewan workers wear their jerseys in support of the Humboldt Broncos Thursday. (Abby Schneider/CBC News)

Kids are participating too.