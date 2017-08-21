A Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate has become the latest politician to say he won't be doing any more interviews with the controversial online publication The Rebel.

Former economy minister Jeremy Harrison is also distancing himself from Rebel owner Ezra Levant — a man he introduced in the Saskatchewan legislature in 2010 as a friend who sold him his first political membership at the University of Alberta.

A number of other politicians — including federal Progressive Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and leadership candidates for Alberta's new United Conservative Party — said last week that they'd no longer do interviews with The Rebel.

Its coverage of deadly protests in Virginia has been criticized by some as sympathetic to white supremacists who organized the rally.