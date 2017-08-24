Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison will be holding a news conference on transparency and governmental accountability as part of his bid to become leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Harrison, who announced his leadership bid on Saturday, will be speaking in particular on issues relating to the Global Transportation Hub.

A CBC investigation found that the GTH bought 204 acres west of Regina from developer Anthony Marquart. Within days, the GTH began negotiating to sell more than half of that land to the Ministry of Highways.

Eventually, the GTH swooped in before the ministry could make an offer and bought the land from Marquart for $103,000 an acre: five times more than the ministry's appraised market value.

Marquart, who has donated to the Saskatchewan Party, made $5 million on the deal.

In a report, Auditor General Judy Ferguson found no wrongdoing in the deal, but said the province paid too much money, and didn't act in "a financially responsible manner."

Harrison will speak to the media at 10:30 a.m. CST.