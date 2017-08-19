Jeremy Harrison, the MLA for Meadow Lake, has announced his run for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party.

Premier Brad Wall announced Aug. 10 that he's retiring from politics but would stay on as premier until a new party leader has been chosen.

Harrison made the announcement of his intention to replace Wall in his home constituency on Saturday morning.

The father of two tipped his hat to the current Premier, calling him a "steadfast and charismatic captain."

"We have to keep going. We need a strong Saskatchewan. We need a growing Saskatchewan," Harrison said.



Harrison grew up in the Meadow Lake area and was first elected as the MLA there in 2007.

He has served in several roles for the government, including most recently as the Minister of the Economy, Minister Responsible for Tourism, Innovation, Trade, and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.



If he wins leadership of the party, Harrison has promised to fight the federally imposed carbon tax.

"A massive new federal carbon tax will have a devastating impact on our economy," he said. "And make no mistake, this is a revenue measure, a way to get money out of your pocket and into the hands of federal politicians and bureaucrats."

Harrison has a degree in political science, a master's in public administration and a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

He previously served as a federal MP in northern Saskatchewan from 2004-2006.

The competition heats up

Minister of Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor was the first to announce her leadership bid on Aug. 15.

Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said he is consulting his family about putting his name forward, as well.

Finance Minister Kevin Doherty, Health Minister Jim Reiter, and Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff have said they are also considering a leadership bid.

And, Saskatoon-University MP Brad Trost confirmed he is considering a run for the leadership — saying a new leader from outside the cabinet would have the benefit of a fresh start.