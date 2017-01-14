Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Jeff Knox Jr. has signed a three-year deal with the National Football League's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Knox joined the Riders in May 2015, spending two seasons with the club. During his time with the team, the linebacker recorded 179 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, one interception and one quarterback sack. He played 35 games with Saskatchewan.

"I love Rider Nation for giving me the opportunity to start my Pro football career there and once a Rider always a Rider!" Knox Jr. said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"I'm always going to bleed green."

Knox set a Riders franchise record 114 defensive tackles during his rookie season.