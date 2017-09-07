Police have charged Jason McKay, 45, with second-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, Regina police found the body of Jenny Leigh McKay in a house on the 200 block of Angus Street.

The accused was also in the home at the time. Police secured the home and called for the coroner, along with the Major Crimes team and Forensic Identification investigators.

Investigators determined the death was a homicide, and arrested and charged Jason McKay.

The victim's next-of-kin have been notified.

McKay made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

This is the sixth homicide in Regina in 2017.