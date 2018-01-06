Jarrett Seck has faced months of bone-crushing, unrelenting pain, but with nearly $100,000 raised for his treatment in the United States, he's hopeful he can finally find a measure of relief.

As even shorter vehicle drives have posed him "excruciating" pain, he knows there are challenges still ahead in making the journey south.

"I know this 20-hour trek is going to be one of the hardest things I'm going to have to overcome, to date, but I think it's definitely worth it," he said.

Just a few years ago, Seck was a defensive linebacker for the Regina Thunder and was studying at the University of Regina to become a physiotherapist.

But following a knee injury in 2015, his condition deteriorated; instead of healing, his pain became progressively worse.

He was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome in December of 2016, a rare condition in which the nervous system signals excruciating, debilitating pain to the brain for no apparent reason.

"At times, it feels like my bones are being broken or, ligaments being torn," he said. "It's just the worst pain you could ever experience and it's 24/7. It's really tough to deal with."

Crowdfunding success

After his family exhausted treatment options within Canada without success, they turned to a Gofundme page to raise the money to get Seck treated at the Neurological Relief Centre in Arkansas.

"We are willing to try anything because his current condition offers him virtually no quality of life. We can see the toll it takes on him daily," his family wrote on the page.

Although Jarrett can't play football any more, he's still felt a lot of support from his team and members of Regina Thunder. (GoFundMe)

In four months, 643 people contributed for Seck, approaching his family's $110,000 goal. He now plans to travel south for the treatment, which he says will include chiropractic work and electro-therapy, as well as some light physical therapy.

He hopes the therapy will reduce his pain and sensitivity, and stimulate his three paralyzed limbs to get them moving again.

"Ultimately to walk again is the goal," he said.

Seck said he's been thankful for the support of the community and his football team, that made this hope possible.

"I think it's given us a lot of morale boost, for sure, and a lot of hope, just with the amount of support and care we've received by donations."