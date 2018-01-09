A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault in the abduction of an eight-year-old girl from a Prince Albert playground.

However, Jared John Charles, also known as Jarrod John Charles, pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault in the disappearance of the girl in July, which prompted an Amber Alert.

The girl was found several hours later.

A Gladue report — which examines an offender's Indigenous background before sentencing — has been requested and a date for a sentencing hearing will be set next month.