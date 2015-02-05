James Myers is escorted from court in Regina. (CBC)

The Crown says James Myer beat his own mother to death and then claimed someone else did it, a Queen Bench court was told Thursday.

Myers is being tried in Regina for second-degree murder in the death of Rachel Shepherd. The jury of seven men and five women was selected earlier this week and today the Crown made opening comments and began calling witnesses.

James Myers was 18 years old when he was charged in the death of Shepherd, whose body was found in his apartment suite on the 1400 block of 14th Ave. in June 2013.

On Thursday, court heard from police who were first at the scene. They said they found the bloody and battered body of Shepherd on a mattress, partially covered by a blanket.

Jurors heard a 911 call played in which man identified as Myers spoke to the operator and said there was blood on the walls and the mattress.

"I found my mom beaten in my home," the person in the recording says.

