A group of people are planning a rally Sunday to express support for Jallikattu, bringing a sensitive topic in India to Regina.

The sport of Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it. It is popular in Tamil Nadu state but was banned by India's top court in 2014 after animal rights groups argued it was cruel to the animals.

A local group, organized through social media contacts on Facebook, is planning to meet at 3 p.m. CST in Regina's downtown Victoria Park. At 3:30, they plan a short walk around downtown with the rally making its way back to Victoria Park.

"This peaceful rally is being organized by University of Regina students and Regina Tamil Sangam," the group said in a notice about the event. "Our aim is to support the preservation of Tamil culture, our farmers, native cattle breeds and Jallikattu for our future."