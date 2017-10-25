Newly elected NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Saskatoon on Thursday as part of a cross-Canada tour.

Singh is scheduled to present a speech at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Legislative Assembly in the afternoon at TCU place in downtown Saskatoon at 1 p.m. CST.

At 7:30 p.m. CST, Singh will host a meet and greet at Saints-Martyrs-Canadiens in the city's North Park community.

The party's leader is expected to visit every province and territory by early next year.