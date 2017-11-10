Long-time Regina philanthropist Jacqueline Shumiatcher was given one of Canada's highest honours Thursday, as she was awarded the Order of Canada.

Shumiatcher is a "legendary" philanthropist in Saskatchewan, according to a news release issued by the Governor General's office.

Saskatchewan's Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Schofield presented Shumiatcher with the award Thursday at a ceremony at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.

Known to be passionate about the arts, Shumiatcher contributed time and money to institutions, such as the MacKenzie Art Gallery, the University of Regina and the Regina Symphony Orchestra, the release said.

Beyond time and money, Shumiatcher has also donated many works of art. In 2014, she gave 1,310 pieces of art to the University of Regina. The collection was valued at around $3 million.

"With our long involvement with the university, it seemed not only fitting but in lots of ways a relief to know that the art my husband and I collected over the years would be going into a wonderful home," she said at the time.

Jacqueline Shumiatcher and her husband Morris Shumiatcher also helped with the creation of the MacKenzie as a gallery space.

Born in France in 1923, Shumiatcher moved to Canada in 1927, according to the City of Regina's website.