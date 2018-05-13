Prominent Regina artist Jack Sures dies at 83
Death comes just weeks after Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts
Celebrated Saskatchewan sculptor Jack Sures has died at the age of 83.
"He had vital energy," said his wife of 11 years, Cara Gay Driscoll, who is also an artist.
"He was the kind of person that would walk into a room and you'd know he was there."
"Being the son of a dynamic, charismatic, very creative, very intelligent person rubs off," said his son Ben Sures.
"I miss him. I miss his essence. I miss his proximity... I treasured every moment with him," he said.
Both Ben and Driscoll also described a man who worked extremely hard and filled his days with things he loved doing.
Sures had previously been awarded the Saskatchewan Arts Board Lieutenant Governor's Lifetime Achievement award and was recently given the Governor General's Award in Visual and Media Arts.
He had fallen ill after his trip to Ottawa to receive the award and died in hospital Saturday "on the stroke of noon," according to his son.
"[It's] something he would do," Ben said.
"We're going to all miss Jack tremendously, but it's also with a deep sense of gratitude for his life that was well-lived," Driscoll said.