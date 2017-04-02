The winner of Kraft Hockeyville's 2017 competition is O'Leary, P.E.I.

O'Leary beat out the other finalist, Ituna, Sask., and will host an NHL pre-season game between the Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks.

Ituna will receive $100,000 to upgrade their arena or possibly build a new one to replace the current facility. Ituna's rink sits under a roof built in 1962 — which community members have said needs to be replaced entirely.

​Ituna community members have been making commutes to nearby towns, cities and villages to get some ice time. The money won isn't the end of costs, however, as the community has been holding fundraisers to keep up with the mounting bills of keeping the facility safe.

One other Saskatchewan town, Wilkie, was one of eight finalists in the contest and their arena received $25,000.

O'Leary's pre-season tilt will take place in September.